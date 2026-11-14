Portland’s food scene is still buzzing, and a bunch of spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible part-time roles with room to grow.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$63,000 per year

Step into leadership running shifts, managing inventory and cash, and keeping the team and customers happy. Good fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced work, and want a clear path into restaurant management.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create custom cakes and desserts, from simple finishes to detailed designs, while keeping displays stocked and looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Oat Mode

Location: Old Port, Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Work the line making oat and yogurt bowls and smoothies while rotating through prep, cleaning, and customer service. This track is for folks interested in training, onboarding, and employee experience, with a path toward people & culture roles as the company grows.

Employer: Oat Mode

Location: Old Port, Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Same core in-store work as other Oatsmith roles, plus chances to help with social media, website content, events, and promos. Great if you like content creation and want real marketing experience from the ground up.

Employer: Oat Mode

Location: Old Port, Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on counter work plus a focus on opening/closing, sales reporting, inventory, and vendor deliveries. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented and curious about the business and finance side of running a shop.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on hours and pay in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.