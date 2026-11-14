Portland’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid office roles in healthcare, engineering, and insurance. If you like keeping things organized and being the go-to person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Haley & Aldrich

Haley & Aldrich Location: Portland, ME (on-site office role)

(on-site office role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Support a team of engineers and scientists while being the “face of the office.” This role is ideal if you’re strong with Microsoft 365, Adobe Acrobat, proofreading, and document formatting and want room to grow in a professional, project-focused environment.

Employer: MaineHealth | Maine Medical Center

Location: 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME (on-site only)

(on-site only) Type: Full or part time (clerical/administrative support)

Full or part time (clerical/administrative support) Salary: $19.10 – $22.53/hour

Bonus: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus for eligible full/part-time hires

Help keep a busy neurosurgical/trauma and joint replacement unit running smoothly by handling phones, records, and patient/family requests. Great fit if you have customer service experience and want a front-row start in healthcare with steady weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm).

Employer: Cross Insurance

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year

Office-based support role reviewing policy info, invoicing, mail, and receptionist backup with lots of data entry. Strong organization, accuracy, and Microsoft Word/Excel skills are key, and there’s a clear path to grow into an Account Manager with a P&C license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.