Portland’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from front-desk roles to high-level patent work. If you’ve got legal skills (or want to grow them), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Portland, ME

Type: Temporary / Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support corporate governance and compliance work, with a focus on foreign entity records, due diligence, and reporting deadlines. Good fit if you’re an experienced corporate paralegal who likes working independently, staying organized, and keeping complex filings on track.

Employer: Pierce Atwood

Location: Portland, ME (also Boston, MA & Portsmouth, NH)

(also Boston, MA & Portsmouth, NH) Type: Full-time Attorney

Full-time Attorney Salary: $126,000 – $170,000, plus discretionary bonus

Join a midsized firm with a strong patent practice, working on medical devices, electronics, and robotics. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of patent prosecution, a degree in electrical engineering, robotics, or physics, and want solid pay, full benefits, and room to grow your practice.

Employer: Epstein & O'Donovan, LLP

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, In-office

Salary: Not listed (competitive; includes benefits)

Front-desk and legal support role at a boutique trusts & estates firm. You’ll greet clients, manage calls and calendars, handle documents, and keep the office running smoothly. Perks include fully paid parking, health insurance, retirement benefits, bonus potential, and Summer Fridays with 2 p.m. close.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local firms often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.