Portland’s transport scene is busy right now, with freight and delivery companies building out their routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.75 – $21.75/hour (plus possible premiums and bonuses)

(plus possible premiums and bonuses) Deliver auto parts between local stores and the distribution center using a company vehicle. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a clean driving record, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Learn to operate tractor–trailers (including doubles) while also doing dock work and forklift operation. Great if you have or are working on a Class A CDL and want hands-on training toward a long-term trucking career.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Drive straight trucks for local pick-ups and deliveries plus dock and forklift work. Ideal for newer drivers with a Class B CDL or CLP who want steady hours and experience in city and regional freight.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Run regional routes with no-touch freight, focusing on safe, on-time deliveries. Best for experienced CDL A drivers who like the road but want predictable work and clear expectations around DOT compliance and electronic logs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many companies will train the right person, especially if you already have (or are close to) your CDL.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.