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Portland
🚌 Portland, Maine Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & Regional Roles
2 days ago
Portland’s transport scene is busy right now, with freight and delivery companies building out their routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Delivery Specialist – Hub (Part-Time)
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.75 – $21.75/hour (plus possible premiums and bonuses)
- Deliver auto parts between local stores and the distribution center using a company vehicle. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a clean driving record, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help.
Driver Apprentice (CDL A)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Learn to operate tractor–trailers (including doubles) while also doing dock work and forklift operation. Great if you have or are working on a Class A CDL and want hands-on training toward a long-term trucking career.
Apprentice Driver Class B
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Drive straight trucks for local pick-ups and deliveries plus dock and forklift work. Ideal for newer drivers with a Class B CDL or CLP who want steady hours and experience in city and regional freight.
CDL A Truck Driver – Regional, No-Touch Freight
- Employer: Hader Solutions
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Run regional routes with no-touch freight, focusing on safe, on-time deliveries. Best for experienced CDL A drivers who like the road but want predictable work and clear expectations around DOT compliance and electronic logs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many companies will train the right person, especially if you already have (or are close to) your CDL.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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