Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from enterprise tech to public media. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Cliff Island, ME (Greater Portland area)

(Greater Portland area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$175,000 (base + commission)

High-level, new-logo enterprise sales role selling an AI-enabled HCM platform to companies with 100–5,000+ employees. Built for experienced closers who want unlimited earning potential, big-ticket deals, and a structured sales environment with strong technical and channel support.

Employer: Market Street Talent, Inc.

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-heavy account management role focused on growing key customer accounts and supporting new product and program launches. Good fit if you like long-term client partnerships, cross-functional teamwork, and have 5+ years of account management experience.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $60,000–$150,000/year (base + commission)

Outside B2B sales role selling facility services for a Fortune 500 company, with structured training, a car allowance, and strong benefits. Great if you’re goal-driven, coachable, and enjoy field sales with room to grow and earn more through commissions and bonuses.

Employer: Maine Public

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, on-site (Tue–Sat)

Salary: ~$29/hour + benefits

Apply by: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 (via Maine Public’s site)

Digital audience and social media role for a statewide NPR/PBS network, blending content creation with analytics and SEO. Ideal if you love public media, know social platforms deeply, and want to help grow Maine Public’s digital and mobile audience from their new Portland facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Portland employers often consider strong, transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.