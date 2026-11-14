Portland’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially for folks with cloud, AI, and security skills. If you’re in IT and based in Maine, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: DoorDash

DoorDash Location: Portland, ME (Workday security focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $150,000 base, plus equity opportunities

base, plus equity opportunities Deadline: Expected to be filled by 01/14

This role owns the strategy and design of Workday security architecture and how it flows into custom tools and dashboards. Great fit if you have 5–7 years HRIS/Workday Security experience, write clear requirements, and like partnering with senior leaders on secure, long-term solutions.

Employer: Motion Recruitment (for a high-growth AI/Cloud company)

Motion Recruitment (for a high-growth AI/Cloud company) Location: Remote in Maine (must live in ME)

(must live in ME) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

This is a senior, hands-on platform role building the cloud backbone for AI, ML, and LLM applications. You’ll lead on distributed systems, AWS, Python/TypeScript, containers, and RAG/vector search, with full-remote work in Maine and strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, unlimited PTO, 401(k), disability).

Employer: Pierce Atwood

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $130,000 (Portland range, based on experience)

Lead the front-line IT support team for a major law firm, blending classic help desk management with user experience, process improvement, and vendor oversight. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years in IT support and 3+ years leading a service desk in a professional services or similar high-pressure environment.

Employer: University of New England

Location: Portland, ME (campus-based)

Type: Full-time, 12-month professional staff

Salary: $95,000 – $102,000

Design and deploy AI/ML and LLM/RAG solutions that support teaching, research, and operations at UNE. You’ll work with Python, data pipelines, enterprise integrations (ERP/SIS/CRM/LMS) and help shape AI standards, governance, and responsible use across the university, with a strong benefits package and up to 8% retirement match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Portland’s IT market moves fast, and strong candidates often shape the final role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.