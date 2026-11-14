Portland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from hospital roles to travel gigs and telehealth, there’s a lot on the table. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skill level.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required)

Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required) Pay: $24–$34/hour

Fast-paced urgent care role doing triage, point-of-care testing, ECGs, wound care, and more. Great fit if you’re a licensed paramedic who wants broad hands-on skills plus solid benefits and growth.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required)

Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required) Pay: $32–$47/hour

Urgent care RN role with triage, IVs, blood draws, ECGs, and medication/immunization administration. Good match for ADN/BSN RNs who like fast-moving clinics and want strong benefits.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required)

Hands-on LPN position doing triage, testing, wound care, and clinic support. Ideal for IV-certified LPNs in Maine who want urgent care experience and a collaborative team.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem (12-hour shifts)

Same core LPN role as above, but posted with flexible FT/PT/per diem options. Good if you’re looking to tailor your hours while staying in urgent care.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem (12-hour shifts)

Same RN opportunity as the LinkedIn posting, with added flexibility on schedule. Great if you want urgent care work but need control over your FTE.

Employer: ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem (12-hour shifts)

Duplicate of the LinkedIn paramedic role, but this listing highlights flexible status options. Nice for paramedics wanting either steady hours or extra shifts.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Portland, ME (remote/telehealth)

Type: Full-time

Provide evidence-based psychotherapy to adults and/or adolescents via telehealth, with full assessments, treatment planning, and documentation. Best for LCSWs comfortable working fully remote while collaborating with psychiatrists and care teams.

Employer: Trimedx

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role keeping life-saving medical equipment safe and accurate—repairing, calibrating, and supporting clinical staff. Good fit if you have a 2-year technical/electronics degree and want strong training, national growth options, and full benefits.

Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time evenings

Full-time evenings Pay: $132,225.60–$178,880/year

Lead a 51-bed Level III–IV NICU at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, overseeing staff and patient care in a high-acuity setting. Ideal for experienced NICU RNs with leadership experience and a BSN (master’s preferred).

Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time, Days (two 12-hour shifts)

Part-time, Days (two 12-hour shifts) Pay: $20.68–$25.10/hour

Support NICU nurses with direct and indirect care for fragile newborns. Great for CNA/LNAs with 6+ months’ experience who want to move into a specialty pediatric environment.

Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Nights (three 12-hour shifts, 7:30pm–7:30am)

Full-time, Nights (three 12-hour shifts, 7:30pm–7:30am) Pay: $20.68–$25.10/hour

Join a busy 17-bed L&D unit where ~3,100 babies are born each year, supporting RNs and patients through labor and recovery. Solid choice if you’re a licensed CNA/LNA looking for night shift work and growth.

Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Experienced & New Grad CSTs

Experienced & New Grad CSTs Pay: $27.27–$36.88/hour

Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on for experienced CSTs; $3,000 for new grads (for eligible candidates)

Set up and assist in surgical procedures and help teach staff/students. Perfect for grads of an accredited Surgical Technology program who want strong pay, bonuses, and big-hospital experience.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Location: Portland, ME (travel assignment)

Type: Full-time, Travel

Full-time, Travel Pay: $2,078/week (40 hours)

Travel LPN role in long-term care/assisted living, providing direct patient care and coordinating with the team. Good for LPNs with at least 1 year preferred who want weekly pay, benefits, and travel perks.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts Estimated Pay: About $2,068/week (subject to change)

ER travel RN contract with day-one medical, 401(k), housing options, and stipends. Great for experienced ED RNs who want strong pay plus full travel benefits.

Employer: Maine Cosmetic Dentistry (Maine Dentistry)

Location: Portland, ME (plus Auburn & Gray)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (8–35 hours/week)

Full-time or Part-time (8–35 hours/week) Pay: $50–$60/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus for eligible FT roles

Hygiene roles with flexible scheduling, 4 weeks PTO for eligible FT, 401(k) match, CE support, and modern tech. Open to new grads and experienced hygienists who want either full-time or custom part-time schedules.

Employer: University of Southern Maine

Location: Portland & Gorham, ME campuses

Type: Per Diem, Part-time

Per Diem, Part-time Pay: $45/hour

Provide short-term counseling, crisis support, and referrals for college students on an as-needed basis. Great side role for master’s-level licensed counselors or social workers with at least a year of clinical experience.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Portland’s healthcare jobs move fast, and the right fit could be closer than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.