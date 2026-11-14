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🏥 Portland, Maine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from hospital roles to travel gigs and telehealth, there’s a lot on the table. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skill level.
Paramedic (Urgent Care Tech) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required)
- Pay: $24–$34/hour
Fast-paced urgent care role doing triage, point-of-care testing, ECGs, wound care, and more. Great fit if you’re a licensed paramedic who wants broad hands-on skills plus solid benefits and growth.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required)
- Pay: $32–$47/hour
Urgent care RN role with triage, IVs, blood draws, ECGs, and medication/immunization administration. Good match for ADN/BSN RNs who like fast-moving clinics and want strong benefits.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts; weekends/holidays required)
Hands-on LPN position doing triage, testing, wound care, and clinic support. Ideal for IV-certified LPNs in Maine who want urgent care experience and a collaborative team.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem (12-hour shifts)
Same core LPN role as above, but posted with flexible FT/PT/per diem options. Good if you’re looking to tailor your hours while staying in urgent care.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem (12-hour shifts)
Same RN opportunity as the LinkedIn posting, with added flexibility on schedule. Great if you want urgent care work but need control over your FTE.
Paramedic (Urgent Care Tech) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem (12-hour shifts)
Duplicate of the LinkedIn paramedic role, but this listing highlights flexible status options. Nice for paramedics wanting either steady hours or extra shifts.
Telehealth Clinical Social Worker
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Portland, ME (remote/telehealth)
- Type: Full-time
Provide evidence-based psychotherapy to adults and/or adolescents via telehealth, with full assessments, treatment planning, and documentation. Best for LCSWs comfortable working fully remote while collaborating with psychiatrists and care teams.
Biomedical Technician I
- Employer: Trimedx
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role keeping life-saving medical equipment safe and accurate—repairing, calibrating, and supporting clinical staff. Good fit if you have a 2-year technical/electronics degree and want strong training, national growth options, and full benefits.
Nurse Manager (RN) – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
- Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time evenings
- Pay: $132,225.60–$178,880/year
Lead a 51-bed Level III–IV NICU at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, overseeing staff and patient care in a high-acuity setting. Ideal for experienced NICU RNs with leadership experience and a BSN (master’s preferred).
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
- Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time, Days (two 12-hour shifts)
- Pay: $20.68–$25.10/hour
Support NICU nurses with direct and indirect care for fragile newborns. Great for CNA/LNAs with 6+ months’ experience who want to move into a specialty pediatric environment.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Labor and Delivery
- Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time, Nights (three 12-hour shifts, 7:30pm–7:30am)
- Pay: $20.68–$25.10/hour
Join a busy 17-bed L&D unit where ~3,100 babies are born each year, supporting RNs and patients through labor and recovery. Solid choice if you’re a licensed CNA/LNA looking for night shift work and growth.
Surgical Technologist II – General Surgery
- Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Experienced & New Grad CSTs
- Pay: $27.27–$36.88/hour
- Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on for experienced CSTs; $3,000 for new grads (for eligible candidates)
Set up and assist in surgical procedures and help teach staff/students. Perfect for grads of an accredited Surgical Technology program who want strong pay, bonuses, and big-hospital experience.
Long Term Care (LTC) LPN – Travel
- Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Portland, ME (travel assignment)
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $2,078/week (40 hours)
Travel LPN role in long-term care/assisted living, providing direct patient care and coordinating with the team. Good for LPNs with at least 1 year preferred who want weekly pay, benefits, and travel perks.
Travel Emergency Room Registered Nurse – ED
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Estimated Pay: About $2,068/week (subject to change)
ER travel RN contract with day-one medical, 401(k), housing options, and stipends. Great for experienced ED RNs who want strong pay plus full travel benefits.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Maine Cosmetic Dentistry (Maine Dentistry)
- Location: Portland, ME (plus Auburn & Gray)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (8–35 hours/week)
- Pay: $50–$60/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus for eligible FT roles
Hygiene roles with flexible scheduling, 4 weeks PTO for eligible FT, 401(k) match, CE support, and modern tech. Open to new grads and experienced hygienists who want either full-time or custom part-time schedules.
Clinical Counselors – Per Diem
- Employer: University of Southern Maine
- Location: Portland & Gorham, ME campuses
- Type: Per Diem, Part-time
- Pay: $45/hour
Provide short-term counseling, crisis support, and referrals for college students on an as-needed basis. Great side role for master’s-level licensed counselors or social workers with at least a year of clinical experience.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Portland’s healthcare jobs move fast, and the right fit could be closer than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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