Portland’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who like running teams and big projects. Here are several strong executive and management roles hiring in and around Portland, Maine.

Employer: Portland Housing Authority

Portland Housing Authority Location: Portland, ME

Portland, ME Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,734 – $143,601

Lead the full affordable housing portfolio for the city’s housing authority. You’ll manage property managers, oversee compliance with HUD, LIHTC, and other housing programs, and work closely with finance, facilities, and executive leadership. Strong fit if you have 8+ years in property management and want a role with clear community impact and solid public-sector benefits.

Employer: ProSearch recruiting for EqualityMaine

ProSearch recruiting for Location: Portland, ME (statewide focus)

Portland, ME (statewide focus) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000

Serve as the chief executive and public voice for Maine’s leading LGBTQ+ advocacy nonprofit. This role covers strategy, fundraising, public policy, community engagement, and board relations, with a focus on advancing LGBTQ+ rights across the state. Ideal for seasoned nonprofit leaders with 5+ years senior leadership, strong advocacy experience, and a passion for social justice.

Employer: Portland Builders, Inc.

Location: Portland, ME

Portland, ME Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running day-to-day construction site operations for a long-established local builder. You’ll manage tradespeople and subcontractors, keep schedules and budgets on track, and enforce safety standards on projects like affordable housing and historic renovations. Good match if you have strong project management skills and experience in residential and/or commercial construction.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Portland’s leadership openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.