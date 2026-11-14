Portland’s retail scene is busy year‑round, and a few solid customer‑facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour (good faith estimate)

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, handle advanced lookups, and do basic services like battery installs and wiper changes. This is a pro‑level retail role with key‑holder duties, steady hours, and access to a full benefits package.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting pay at or above local minimum wage (exact rate based on experience)

Lead the Home Shopping team that picks and stages online grocery orders for pickup and delivery. Good fit if you like coaching people, staying organized, and keeping a busy department running smoothly, with weekly pay and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Portland Museum of Art

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience, skills, and internal equity

Run the front‑of‑house experience at one of Portland’s key cultural spots, leading the team that welcomes visitors and members. This role mixes customer service, membership sales, data tracking, and staff leadership, with strong PTO, health benefits, 403(b) match, and museum perks.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, exact pay, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.