Portland’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round work and good pay for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing

Tecta America Commercial Roofing Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: Lead Service Tech starting at $25+/hr BOE + sign-on bonus up to $1,500

One of the largest commercial roofing companies in the Northeast, offering steady work, in-house training, and clear growth paths. Great fit if you’re comfortable with heights and outdoor work and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: Motion

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.60 – $32.02/hr (base pay range)

Shop-based role repairing and building hydraulic, fluid power, electrical, and mechanical systems. Good match if you have 3–5 years shop experience, can read hydraulic schematics, and like a mix of hands-on repair and helping customers with technical questions.

Employer: Heritage Home Service

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes 401(k) with up to 4% match, health, dental, vision)

Licensed Maine plumbers can step into a stable residential role installing water, drain, gas lines, and fixtures, plus water heaters and pumps. Comes with a take-home truck, fuel card, tool allowance, uniforms, phone, and tablet, plus solid PTO and holiday time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.