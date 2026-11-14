Portland’s social services scene is busy right now, with strong demand in schools, home health, and community mental health. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys home health & hospice)

Optum (Amedisys home health & hospice) Location: Portland, ME (home-based care)

(home-based care) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,400–$99,600/year (based on experience)

Provide psychosocial support, assessments, and care coordination for patients receiving home health and hospice services. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team, connect families to community resources, and support safe care transitions.

Employer: Portland Public Schools (Maine)

Location: Talbot Community School, Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, school year, 1-year-only (26–27 SY)

Salary Range: $51,125–$104,602 (per contract, based on education & experience)

Join the Student Support Team to provide social-emotional support, clinical interventions, and family outreach in a diverse PreK–5 community school. This role is ideal if you enjoy trauma-informed, culturally responsive work in a school setting.

Employer: Pathways / Clarvida

Location: Sanford, ME (home- and community-based; listed under Portland area)

(home- and community-based; listed under Portland area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000/year + incentives up to $10,000 and $2,500 stay-on bonus

Coordinate Targeted Case Management and Behavioral Health Home services for children and adults with behavioral health needs. You’ll visit clients in their homes, build service plans, link them to community resources, and collaborate with schools, medical, and mental health providers.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.