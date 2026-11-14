Portland’s creative scene is busy right now—good news if you work in design or media. Here are a couple of solid roles with stable employers and clear growth paths.

Employer: Unum

Unum Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,500 – $120,000 base range

Lead visual design for a Fortune 500 benefits company with a big Portland presence. You’ll own digital and print marketing assets, help shape design systems, mentor other designers, and work across web, UX, product, and sales. Strong portfolio and 5+ years agency or in-house experience plus expert Adobe/Figma skills are key. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) up to 9.5% employer contribution, health/vision/dental, and options like tuition help and student loan support.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. / WGME

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.48 – $20.32 per hour

Shoot and edit daily news, features, and investigative stories for WGME. You’ll work in HD, use non-linear editing, and handle live shots and natural sound packages. Needs 2+ years ENG experience, strong editing skills, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to lift 25–50 lbs. Full-time roles include health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Portland employers often keep strong creative talent in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.