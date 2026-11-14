Portland’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to six-figure specialist roles. If you’re into building systems, automation, or medical tech, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: Trimedx

Trimedx Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping life-saving hospital equipment safe, accurate, and ready for clinicians. Good fit if you like fixing things, working with your hands, and want ongoing training, national growth opportunities, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Cindavi

Location: Portland/Westbrook, ME (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000 base

Lead the technical side of custom automation projects, from early customer talks to full proposals for medical, defense, and industrial clients. You’ll blend sales and engineering, use 2D/3D CAD (SolidWorks), and help design everything from semi-automated cells to full robotic systems, with ESOP, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base + bonus eligible

Great starter role designing power, lighting, and fire alarm systems for buildings while learning from senior engineers. You’ll work in Revit/AutoCAD, visit job sites ~5% travel, and get professional development support, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.