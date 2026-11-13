Portland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry to senior level. If you’re in accounting or tax and want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sappi

Sappi Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle accounts payable invoices, help with month-end close, and keep vendor data and tax details accurate. Good fit if you like detail work, solving vendor issues, and being a key part of a larger finance team.

Employer: Pierce Atwood

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Not stated (appears full-time) Salary: $95,000–$140,000 (Portland range)

Senior role leading partnership tax planning, partner compensation, and core accounting operations for a major law firm. Great for someone with strong pass-through tax experience who wants to own complex work, guide the finance team, and work closely with firm leadership.

Employer: Developers Collaborative

Location: Portland, ME (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Join a real estate development and property management company handling financial reporting, budgeting, audits, and compliance across residential and commercial properties. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a mix of independent work and collaboration in a growing finance team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.