Portland’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support roles to seasoned attorney work. If you’re eyeing a move into law or your next step up, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Oath

Oath Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support estate and financial planning attorneys while keeping a growing office running smoothly. This role is great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want to help families with real-life planning—no prior legal experience required, just solid computer skills and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: State of Maine, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

Location: Portland & Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,795.20 – $69,472.00 per year (includes 1% stipend)

(includes 1% stipend) Job Class: Social Services Program Specialist I

Social Services Program Specialist I Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

Use your compliance and investigation skills to make sure home and community support agencies follow state rules. This role offers strong state benefits, regular travel around Maine, and the chance to do mission-driven oversight work that directly impacts health and safety.

Employer: Eureka Infotech Inc (recruiting for a Portland law firm)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Competitive (with bonus potential; exact amount not listed)

Join a well-established firm focused on management-side labor and employment law plus alcohol licensing and regulatory work across the Northeast. Ideal if you have 5–20 years of experience, strong writing skills, and an active bar license, and you’re looking for long-term growth with a comprehensive benefits package.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.