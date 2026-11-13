Portland’s moving, and so are the jobs. If you like being on the road and staying active, there are several solid transportation roles hiring right now.

Employer: W.B. Mason Company Inc.

W.B. Mason Company Inc. Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, no evenings or weekends )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed (includes guaranteed 8 hours/day + daily overtime opportunities)

Deliver and install office furniture, be the friendly face customers see, and still keep your nights and weekends free. This one stands out for year-round work, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, paid holidays), and a steady schedule.

Employer: Northeast Air

Location: Portland International Jetport, Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, seasonal through April

Salary: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Work right on the airfield keeping planes safe to fly in winter weather. No experience needed and paid training is included, plus PTO, holidays, 401(k), and a choice of early-morning or later shifts.

Employer: Towne

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time and full-time available, weekends required

Salary: $17–$22/hour

Help guests park, handle payments, and keep things moving smoothly in busy lots. This role is good if you like working outdoors, talking with people, and want flexible all-shift options with access to 401(k) and supplemental benefits.

Employer: Coastal Solar (for Arzu Transport & Logistics)

Location: Portland, ME (routes in 04101 & 04108; extra routes in Lewiston)

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Salary: $250–$500/day (per completed route; double routes possible)

If you own a high-roof cargo van (Sprinter, Transit, or ProMaster), this is a solid way to turn it into income. You’ll run 5–6 hour routes, with morning and evening shifts available Monday–Saturday, and get paid weekly via direct deposit.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.