undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portland
🔧 Portland, Maine Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Portland’s facilities and cleaning scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level cleaning to management. Here are a few worth a look if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in top shape.
Cleaner – $18/hr, Afternoon–Evening Shift
- Employer: ISS Facility Services - North America
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri + weekends, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, clear tasks (vacuuming, mopping, trash, restrooms), and full-time benefits like medical, dental, life, and disability insurance plus a leave program. Good fit if you like working on a team and don’t mind being on your feet.
Mobile Car Detailer – On-the-Go Detailing
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Portland, ME (mobile, client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: You travel to customers and detail cars inside and out, with a focus on quality and customer service. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and a valid driver’s license who likes working independently.
Environmental Services Manager – Healthcare Facility
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead housekeeping and laundry in a healthcare setting, handling staff schedules, training, budgets, and quality checks. Good move if you have experience running environmental services and want a leadership role tied directly to patient care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.