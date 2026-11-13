Portland’s facilities and cleaning scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level cleaning to management. Here are a few worth a look if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in top shape.

Employer: ISS Facility Services - North America

ISS Facility Services - North America Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri + weekends, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, clear tasks (vacuuming, mopping, trash, restrooms), and full-time benefits like medical, dental, life, and disability insurance plus a leave program. Good fit if you like working on a team and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Portland, ME (mobile, client locations)

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: You travel to customers and detail cars inside and out, with a focus on quality and customer service. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and a valid driver’s license who likes working independently.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead housekeeping and laundry in a healthcare setting, handling staff schedules, training, budgets, and quality checks. Good move if you have experience running environmental services and want a leadership role tied directly to patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.