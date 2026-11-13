Portland’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local media to global pharma to fully remote insurance sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these three roles cover very different lifestyles.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Portland, ME (local territory, in-person)

Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor (commission only)

Pay: 70–80% recurring commission on sales, plus bonuses (no base salary)

Build your own book of business selling ads in local print magazines plus digital, social, and web products. Great fit if you’re community-minded, want a flexible schedule, and like face-to-face sales with local business owners.

Employer: Novartis

Location: Field-based / remote, covering Maine & New Hampshire (must live within territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (depending on level): Associate: $77,000–$143,000/year Territory: $93,800–$174,200/year Senior: $119,700–$222,300/year Executive: $132,300–$245,700/year

Extras: Performance-based cash incentive, possible equity eligibility, comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with company contribution and match, generous time off

High-level specialty sales role calling on dermatology accounts across ME/NH. You’ll own a territory, travel often, and use data and account strategy to grow demand while supporting patient access and outcomes.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. only (Portland area candidates welcome)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Schedule: Flexible, 100% remote

Compensation: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales using virtual meetings with clients. You’ll follow a proven national sales system, get training and mentorship, and set your own schedule while building long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—you can always say no to an offer, but you can’t say yes to a job you never applied for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.