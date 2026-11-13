Portland’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, and a few solid roles just opened up. If you like fast-paced days and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team, help with check-in/check-out, handle guest issues, and support scheduling and training. This role comes with career growth across a nationwide hotel portfolio, flexible scheduling, PTO and holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food & beverage discounts.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta / HMSHost

Location: Portland Jetport F&B, Portland, ME

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Full-time (exempt) Advertised compensation: $61,037 – $71,808

Run busy airport kitchen operations: supervise staff, handle ordering and inventory, support menu planning, and keep food quality and safety on point. This role offers health, dental, vision, generous paid time off, holiday pay, meal and transportation benefits, 401(k) with company match, company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and clear career growth and training.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.