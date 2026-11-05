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Portland

Volunteers needed for senior snow shoveling

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHtxA_1Gp6nRra00

The City of Portland Age Friendly Portland program is seeking volunteers to shovel snow for elderly neighbors during the upcoming winter season. Residents willing to help a senior with snow removal can sign up and learn more here: https://t.co/5ONZav79qo

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Portland, Maine

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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