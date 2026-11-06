🍽️ Portland, ME Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portland’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are staffing up behind the scenes. Here are a few solid kitchen roles if you like fast-paced work and good local vibes.

Employer: The Press Hotel (Union restaurant)

The (Union restaurant) Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running at one of Portland’s boutique hotels. Full-time hours, flexible schedule, and a long list of benefits (health insurance, PTO, 401k match, hotel and dining discounts) make this a strong entry role if you want to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Italian Heritage Center Weddings and Events

Location: Portland, ME 04102

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week, more in busy season)

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Help prep and cook for events from 40 to 450 guests. Good fit if you have prior line or prep experience, like banquet-style work, and want a flexible schedule with paid training and strong hourly pay.

Employer: LFK Portland LLC

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Lead or support kitchen operations in a neighborhood restaurant/bar setting. Ideal if you have solid cooking experience, can help with menu planning and inventory, and want some schedule flexibility plus staff meals.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking for a quick walk-through of the kitchen before you commit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.