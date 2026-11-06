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🏥 Portland, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings From $16–$600K
Portland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from hospital roles to telehealth and vet care, there’s a little bit of everything. If you’re in medicine, mental health, or allied health, this week has some strong options.
RELIEF Residential Services Technician (Mental Health)
Employer: The Opportunity Alliance
Location: Portland & South Portland, ME (on-site)
Type: Per diem / relief (no guaranteed hours)
Pay: $21.50/hour
Support adults living with mental illness in 24/7 residential programs. Great fit if you want flexible, as-needed shifts and experience in trauma‑informed, community mental health. Benefits (PTO, health, 403(b) match, tuition help) available for part‑time+ staff.
Remote Psychiatrist (MD/DO)
Employer: Blossom Health
Location: Remote – Portland, Maine Metro area
Type: Contract
Compensation: $300,000–$600,000/year (range given)
Fully virtual outpatient psychiatry with total control over your schedule (5–40+ hours/week). High earning potential, no platform fees, and full admin support (billing, credentialing, prior auths) so you can focus on patient care.
Travel Ultrasound Tech – $2,238/week
Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel assignment
Pay: Approx. $2,238/week (40 hrs, 10‑hour night shifts)
Duration: 13 weeks starting 11/30/2026
Travel Ultrasound Technologist role with night shifts and full‑time hours. You’ll handle imaging, patient prep, and equipment care while earning premium travel pay and gaining big‑hospital experience.
Clinical Consultant – Benefit Operations
Employer: Unum
Location: Portland, ME (major operations hub)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $53,300–$100,700/year
RN role away from the bedside, using your clinical background to review medical info on disability/benefit claims. Strong benefits, up to 9.5% 401(k) contribution, generous PTO, and room to grow inside a Fortune 500.
Veterinary Technician – General Practice
Employer: COVE Animal Health – Portland Vet Stroudwater
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24–$32/hour, plus potential sign‑on bonus
Help launch a brand‑new small animal GP clinic, Monday–Friday (no weekends/holidays to start). Licensed techs and experienced assistants will like the modern equipment, solid benefits, and chance to shape workflows from day one.
PA/NP Nocturnist – Cardiovascular Surgery ICU
Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Inpatient, nights
Salary range: $180,209–$233,212/year (1.0 FTE)
Advanced practice role covering post‑op cardiac surgery patients in the CTICU (and step‑down as needed). High‑autonomy position in a leading cardiac program with exposure to TAVR, ECMO, VADs, and other advanced therapies.
Medical Assistant – Urgent Care
Employer: ConvenientMD
Location: Portland, ME + nearby clinics
Type: Part-time (12‑hour shifts)
Pay range: $21–$26/hour
Hands‑on MA role in a busy urgent care setting: triage, vitals, phlebotomy, EHR documentation, and medication administration (ME). Expect 12‑hour shifts, some weekends, and access to solid benefits plus free urgent care for you and your family.
Advanced EMT – Urgent Care
Employer: ConvenientMD
Location: Portland, ME + nearby clinics
Type: Part-time (12‑hour shifts)
Use your AEMT skills in a clinic instead of the truck—triage, procedures, meds (per ME rules), and patient education. Good option if you want a fast‑paced environment, growth opportunities, and strong benefits.
Pharmacy Technician I – Full Time
Employer: Hannaford
Location: 787 Riverside St, Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Pay range: $16.75–$21.40/hour
Community pharmacy tech role in a busy supermarket setting. You’ll help fill prescriptions, handle insurance claims, manage inventory, and support pharmacists while building pharmacy experience.
Pharmacy Technician I – Part Time
Employer: Hannaford
Location: 787 Riverside St, Portland, ME
Type: Part-time
Pay range: $16.75–$21.40/hour
Same core duties as the full‑time tech role—prescription prep, customer service, and inventory—but with fewer hours. Nice fit if you want pharmacy experience with a more flexible schedule.
Travel RN – Med/Surg Neuro
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel contract
Pay: About $3,208/week, 48 hrs/week, nights
Duration: 13 weeks, start 11/28/2026
Night‑shift travel RN role on a Med/Surg Neuro unit with guaranteed hours and strong weekly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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