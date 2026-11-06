🏥 Portland, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings From $16–$600K

Portland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from hospital roles to telehealth and vet care, there’s a little bit of everything. If you’re in medicine, mental health, or allied health, this week has some strong options.

Employer: The Opportunity Alliance

Location: Portland & South Portland, ME (on-site)

Type: Per diem / relief (no guaranteed hours)

Pay: $21.50/hour

Support adults living with mental illness in 24/7 residential programs. Great fit if you want flexible, as-needed shifts and experience in trauma‑informed, community mental health. Benefits (PTO, health, 403(b) match, tuition help) available for part‑time+ staff.

Employer: Blossom Health

Location: Remote – Portland, Maine Metro area

Type: Contract

Compensation: $300,000–$600,000/year (range given)

Fully virtual outpatient psychiatry with total control over your schedule (5–40+ hours/week). High earning potential, no platform fees, and full admin support (billing, credentialing, prior auths) so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel assignment

Pay: Approx. $2,238/week (40 hrs, 10‑hour night shifts)

Duration: 13 weeks starting 11/30/2026

Travel Ultrasound Technologist role with night shifts and full‑time hours. You’ll handle imaging, patient prep, and equipment care while earning premium travel pay and gaining big‑hospital experience.

Employer: Unum

Location: Portland, ME (major operations hub)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $53,300–$100,700/year

RN role away from the bedside, using your clinical background to review medical info on disability/benefit claims. Strong benefits, up to 9.5% 401(k) contribution, generous PTO, and room to grow inside a Fortune 500.

Employer: COVE Animal Health – Portland Vet Stroudwater

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$32/hour, plus potential sign‑on bonus

Help launch a brand‑new small animal GP clinic, Monday–Friday (no weekends/holidays to start). Licensed techs and experienced assistants will like the modern equipment, solid benefits, and chance to shape workflows from day one.

Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Inpatient, nights

Salary range: $180,209–$233,212/year (1.0 FTE)

Advanced practice role covering post‑op cardiac surgery patients in the CTICU (and step‑down as needed). High‑autonomy position in a leading cardiac program with exposure to TAVR, ECMO, VADs, and other advanced therapies.

Employer: ConvenientMD

Location: Portland, ME + nearby clinics

Type: Part-time (12‑hour shifts)

Pay range: $21–$26/hour

Hands‑on MA role in a busy urgent care setting: triage, vitals, phlebotomy, EHR documentation, and medication administration (ME). Expect 12‑hour shifts, some weekends, and access to solid benefits plus free urgent care for you and your family.

Employer: ConvenientMD

Location: Portland, ME + nearby clinics

Type: Part-time (12‑hour shifts)

Use your AEMT skills in a clinic instead of the truck—triage, procedures, meds (per ME rules), and patient education. Good option if you want a fast‑paced environment, growth opportunities, and strong benefits.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 787 Riverside St, Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16.75–$21.40/hour

Community pharmacy tech role in a busy supermarket setting. You’ll help fill prescriptions, handle insurance claims, manage inventory, and support pharmacists while building pharmacy experience.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 787 Riverside St, Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $16.75–$21.40/hour

Same core duties as the full‑time tech role—prescription prep, customer service, and inventory—but with fewer hours. Nice fit if you want pharmacy experience with a more flexible schedule.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel contract

Pay: About $3,208/week, 48 hrs/week, nights

Duration: 13 weeks, start 11/28/2026

Night‑shift travel RN role on a Med/Surg Neuro unit with guaranteed hours and strong weekly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.