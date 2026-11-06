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📣 Portland, Maine Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings
Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in climate tech, healthcare, and hospitality. If you’re ready to level up your income or move into a bigger territory, these local roles are worth a look.
Project Development Manager, Agriculture & Food Supply Chain (Carbon Markets)
- Employer: 3Degrees Group, Inc.
- Location: Portland, ME (hybrid preferred; remote in select states)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $127,000–$148,000 base + incentives
Lead carbon projects with farms and ag tech companies—think manure management, regenerative ag, and low‑carbon fertilizer. Ideal if you know agriculture and carbon markets and want a pure business development role with complex deals and national impact.
Project Development Manager, Heavy Industry & Transportation (Carbon Markets)
- Employer: 3Degrees Group, Inc.
- Location: Portland, ME (hybrid preferred; remote in select states)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000–$147,000 base + incentives
Own origination for decarbonization projects in concrete, steel, EV fleets, maritime, and low‑carbon chemicals. Great fit if you’re a deal‑maker with experience in industrial or transportation sectors and strong financial modeling skills.
Retail Territory Manager – Portland, Maine (Remote/Field)
- Employer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Location: Portland, ME (regional travel; field based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $56,000–$90,200 total target cash (base + incentive)
Manage Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, drive tool sales, and build relationships with store and district leaders. Good for retail pros who like being in the field, using data tools, and working with big, well‑known brands.
National Client Manager, Home Office
- Employer: Unum
- Location: Portland, ME (home office; flexible/remote eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,900–$169,900 base + incentives
- Deadline: Job Posting End Date: November 14
Own relationships with large national benefits clients (2,000+ lives), driving retention, growth, and strategic renewals. Ideal if you have strong benefits/insurance experience and enjoy high‑level client strategy and consultative selling.
Key Account Specialist
- Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions
- Location: Portland, ME (field within territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$135,000 base + potential bonus/commission
Sell in a specialty healthcare space, calling on HCPs and managing complex accounts, with a focus on cardiopulmonary conditions. Great for pharma or strong B2B reps who like clinical selling, AI‑driven tools, and strategic account work.
Director of Sales & Marketing
- Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time (leadership role)
- Salary: $140,000–$150,000 per year
Lead hotel sales and marketing strategy, oversee the sales and catering team, and own revenue performance. A strong move if you have hotel sales experience and want a leadership role that can springboard you toward GM or national sales.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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