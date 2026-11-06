📣 Portland, Maine Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings

Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in climate tech, healthcare, and hospitality. If you’re ready to level up your income or move into a bigger territory, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: 3Degrees Group, Inc.

3Degrees Group, Inc. Location: Portland, ME (hybrid preferred; remote in select states)

(hybrid preferred; remote in select states) Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,000–$148,000 base + incentives

Lead carbon projects with farms and ag tech companies—think manure management, regenerative ag, and low‑carbon fertilizer. Ideal if you know agriculture and carbon markets and want a pure business development role with complex deals and national impact.

Employer: 3Degrees Group, Inc.

3Degrees Group, Inc. Location: Portland, ME (hybrid preferred; remote in select states)

(hybrid preferred; remote in select states) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$147,000 base + incentives

Own origination for decarbonization projects in concrete, steel, EV fleets, maritime, and low‑carbon chemicals. Great fit if you’re a deal‑maker with experience in industrial or transportation sectors and strong financial modeling skills.

Employer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Location: Portland, ME (regional travel; field based)

(regional travel; field based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,000–$90,200 total target cash (base + incentive)

Manage Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, drive tool sales, and build relationships with store and district leaders. Good for retail pros who like being in the field, using data tools, and working with big, well‑known brands.

Employer: Unum

Location: Portland, ME (home office; flexible/remote eligible)

(home office; flexible/remote eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,900–$169,900 base + incentives

Deadline: Job Posting End Date: November 14

Own relationships with large national benefits clients (2,000+ lives), driving retention, growth, and strategic renewals. Ideal if you have strong benefits/insurance experience and enjoy high‑level client strategy and consultative selling.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: Portland, ME (field within territory)

(field within territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$135,000 base + potential bonus/commission

Sell in a specialty healthcare space, calling on HCPs and managing complex accounts, with a focus on cardiopulmonary conditions. Great for pharma or strong B2B reps who like clinical selling, AI‑driven tools, and strategic account work.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time (leadership role)

(leadership role) Salary: $140,000–$150,000 per year

Lead hotel sales and marketing strategy, oversee the sales and catering team, and own revenue performance. A strong move if you have hotel sales experience and want a leadership role that can springboard you toward GM or national sales.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.