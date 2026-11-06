🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Portland, ME

Looking for a loyal friend to share your life and your couch? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a family to call their own in the Portland, Maine area.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Belgian Malinois mix

Age: 6-month-old puppy (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Location: Fostered in Greeneville, TN with transport available to Maine

Shelter/Rescue: Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue - Maine transport

Adoption Fee: $300

Good with:

Kids: Will do fine with kids 8+

Will do fine with kids Dogs: Good with large dogs

Good with Cats: No cats

Training & needs:

Needs full obedience training

Young working-breed mix who will need plenty of exercise, structure, and mental enrichment

Maximo is an ultra-handsome, 6-month-old shepherd/Malinois mix welcomed into rescue and now ready to find an active, committed home. Because of his age and breed mix, he’ll do best with a family ready to invest time in training and play.

👉 Meet Maximo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, please contact Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue - Maine transport via the Adopt-a-Pet link.

Breed: Toy Poodle

Age: Adult (about 6.5 years old)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter/Rescue: Critter Cavalry Rescue New England - ME

Chanel (spelled Chenal in her bio) is a 6½-year-old toy poodle described as sweet, sophisticated, and very much a little lady. She has an endearing personality that draws people in wherever she goes. Her foster notes that she is precious, caring, and funny, and she loves to show her people how much she cares.

She gets along great with other dogs, both big and small, and is looking for a home where she can be cherished and kept close as a true companion.

👉 Meet CHANEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more information, reach out to Critter Cavalry Rescue New England - ME through the Adopt-a-Pet page.

Breed: Carolina Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Young adult (about 1 year old)

Gender: Male (neutered)

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Location: Fostered in Lebanon, TN (seeking a new home; check listing for transport details)

Shelter/Rescue: Critter Cavalry Rescue New England - ME

Personality & energy:

Eager to please and intelligent

and Playful , medium energy , and affectionate

, , and Curious and enjoys interaction

Good with:

People of all ages , including children 5+

, including Has lived with other dogs, but the current resident dogs do not get along with him, so careful introductions and possibly a more compatible dog home (or being an only dog) may be best. See listing for full details.

Bandit was saved from euthanasia at a high-intake Texas shelter and has been in foster care for about three months. He’s now ready for a stable, loving home that can give him guidance, playtime, and affection.

👉 Meet BANDIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Critter Cavalry Rescue New England - ME via the Adopt-a-Pet link.

If you’re in or near Portland, ME, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share can help them find the family they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.