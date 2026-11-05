🛒 Portland, Maine Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Portland’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for hands-on leaders. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 1100 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$21.25 per hour

Category: Retail leadership / merchandising

Help run the store with a focus on merchandising and freight while backing up the Store Manager. You’ll handle opening/closing, cash and asset protection, stocking (including frozen and refrigerated), and keeping the sales floor and bathrooms clean and customer-ready. This role is active and physical (lifting 30–50 lbs.) and comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.

Note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Grocery front-end / customer service

Support front-end operations in a busy grocery store, making sure checkout is fast, friendly, and accurate. You’ll help with scheduling, cash handling, hiring and training, and step in for the Customer Service Manager when needed. Weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health and financial benefits, paid time off, and growth-focused training make this a solid next step if you’ve done front-end or customer service work before.

Employer: Pottery Barn (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Category: Home retail / sales & service

Lead a team in a home décor store focused on “world-class” customer service and strong sales. You’ll coach associates, keep the sales floor covered, solve customer issues, and help hit store goals. This role offers a store discount across Williams-Sonoma brands, health benefits (for eligible full-time), 401(k), wellness programs, paid vacation/holidays, and lots of training and career path options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good retail leadership roles in Portland tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.