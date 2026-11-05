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🛒 Portland, Maine Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now
Portland’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for hands-on leaders. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Merchandising Assistant Manager – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 1100 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.50–$21.25 per hour
- Category: Retail leadership / merchandising
Help run the store with a focus on merchandising and freight while backing up the Store Manager. You’ll handle opening/closing, cash and asset protection, stocking (including frozen and refrigerated), and keeping the sales floor and bathrooms clean and customer-ready. This role is active and physical (lifting 30–50 lbs.) and comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.
Note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.
Assistant Customer Service Manager – Shaw’s and Star Market
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Grocery front-end / customer service
Support front-end operations in a busy grocery store, making sure checkout is fast, friendly, and accurate. You’ll help with scheduling, cash handling, hiring and training, and step in for the Customer Service Manager when needed. Weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health and financial benefits, paid time off, and growth-focused training make this a solid next step if you’ve done front-end or customer service work before.
Assistant Store Manager – Sales & Service, Full Time – Pottery Barn
- Employer: Pottery Barn (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour
- Category: Home retail / sales & service
Lead a team in a home décor store focused on “world-class” customer service and strong sales. You’ll coach associates, keep the sales floor covered, solve customer issues, and help hit store goals. This role offers a store discount across Williams-Sonoma brands, health benefits (for eligible full-time), 401(k), wellness programs, paid vacation/holidays, and lots of training and career path options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good retail leadership roles in Portland tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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