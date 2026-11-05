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Portland
💻 Portland, Maine IT Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
7 days ago
Portland’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially for cloud, security, and network pros. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or remote work, these roles are worth a look.
M365 Tech Lead (Project-Based, Remote)
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Remote, listed for Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time, project-based consulting (through end of year, likely extension)
- Pay: $100–$125/hour
This role leads architecture and strategy for Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Search, and Copilot. Great fit if you’re a senior M365 architect who can set governance, security, and adoption strategy and is comfortable advising executives.
Network Engineer II
- Employer: Systems Engineering
- Location: Portland, ME (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$110,000/year
Client-facing role working with routing, switching, firewalls, wireless, and collaboration for small and mid-sized businesses across northern New England. Ideal if you have Cisco/Fortinet experience (CCNA/CCNP or NSE) and like a mix of onsite, remote, and project work with strong benefits and PTO.
Senior Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
- Employer: UJET
- Location: Portland, ME (also hiring in Austin, TX and Los Angeles, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $150,000–$175,000/year
Hands-on role owning GCP + Kubernetes (GKE) infrastructure, Terraform, and cloud networking for a cloud-native SaaS platform. Best for senior engineers who have built and operated Kubernetes clusters (not just deployed apps) and want deep ownership of production infrastructure.
Technical Program Manager (Information Security)
- Employer: WEX Inc.
- Location: Portland, ME, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $100,500–$122,100/year
Security-focused TPM role driving InfoSec programs, risk tracking, and regulatory work (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX) across tech teams. Good match if you have 5+ years in technical program management, strong Agile/Jira skills, and experience in highly regulated or FinTech environments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Portland’s IT openings tend to evolve fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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