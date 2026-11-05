💻 Portland, Maine IT Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Portland’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially for cloud, security, and network pros. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or remote work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Slalom

Slalom Location: Remote , listed for Portland, ME

, listed for Type: Full-time, project-based consulting (through end of year, likely extension)

(through end of year, likely extension) Pay: $100–$125/hour

This role leads architecture and strategy for Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Search, and Copilot. Great fit if you’re a senior M365 architect who can set governance, security, and adoption strategy and is comfortable advising executives.

Employer: Systems Engineering

Location: Portland, ME (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$110,000/year

Client-facing role working with routing, switching, firewalls, wireless, and collaboration for small and mid-sized businesses across northern New England. Ideal if you have Cisco/Fortinet experience (CCNA/CCNP or NSE) and like a mix of onsite, remote, and project work with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: UJET

Location: Portland, ME (also hiring in Austin, TX and Los Angeles, CA)

(also hiring in Austin, TX and Los Angeles, CA) Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000–$175,000/year

Hands-on role owning GCP + Kubernetes (GKE) infrastructure, Terraform, and cloud networking for a cloud-native SaaS platform. Best for senior engineers who have built and operated Kubernetes clusters (not just deployed apps) and want deep ownership of production infrastructure.

Employer: WEX Inc.

Location: Portland, ME, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,500–$122,100/year

Security-focused TPM role driving InfoSec programs, risk tracking, and regulatory work (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX) across tech teams. Good match if you have 5+ years in technical program management, strong Agile/Jira skills, and experience in highly regulated or FinTech environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Portland’s IT openings tend to evolve fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.