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Portland
🚔 Portland, Maine Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Portland’s safety and emergency teams are hiring across banks, county government, and city programs. These roles range from behind-the-scenes planning to hands-on work with the community.
Physical Security Officer – Norway Savings Bank
- Employer: Norway Savings Bank
- Location: Portland, ME
- Salary: Starting at $72,200+ (flexible with experience)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Lead the bank’s physical security and fraud investigations program, working closely with senior leadership, law enforcement, and multiple departments. Strong benefits include 160 hours PTO, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with strong match, full insurance, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator – Cumberland County
- Employer: County of Cumberland – Emergency Management Agency
- Location: Portland, ME
- Salary: $24.05–$29.32/hour (up to $29.32/hr listed)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), full benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Plan and coordinate county-wide disaster preparedness, training, and exercises, and help run the Emergency Operations Center during major events. Great fit if you have emergency management or public administration experience and want a stable role with strong benefits and professional development.
Aquatics Instructors – On Call (Per Diem)
- Employer: City of Portland – Parks, Recreation & Facilities
- Location: Portland, ME
- Salary: Starting at $18.00/hour
- Type: On-call / Per diem (various shifts)
- Why it’s interesting: Teach learn-to-swim and water aerobics classes and help keep Portland’s pools safe. Flexible scheduling (mornings, days, evenings, weekends) and a good fit if you hold American Red Cross WSI (plus Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED preferred) and enjoy working with kids and families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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