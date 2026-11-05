🤝 Portland, Maine Community Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portland’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several ways to help neighbors in need. If you like hands-on work and seeing your impact right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Center For Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

Center For Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) Location: Westbrook / Portland, ME (center, homes, schools, community)

(center, homes, schools, community) Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour (+ weekend and holiday pay bumps)

(+ and pay bumps) Type: Part-time

Work 1:1 with autistic children and others using ABA, in homes, schools, and the clinic. Great fit if you want paid training, clear career paths, and flexible hours while building real clinical skills.

Employer: Sevita / NeuroRestorative

Location: Portland, ME

Salary: Starting at $18.75/hour (extra pay for some certifications)

(extra pay for some certifications) Type: Part-time

Support people with brain and spinal cord injuries with daily living, outings, and community activities. You’ll get paid training, mileage reimbursement, and a chance to grow in human services while making a daily difference.

Employer: City of Portland, Maine – Health & Human Services

Location: Portland, ME (166 Riverside Industrial Parkway)

Salary: $22.44/hour + $2.00/hour night/weekend differential, retention bonus available

+ night/weekend differential, available Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, mostly 6:30 PM–7:30 AM shifts)

Help run the city’s Winter Warming Shelter by welcoming guests, doing safety checks, basic cleaning, and connecting people to services. Strong option if you want union pay, great city benefits, and front-line experience in homelessness and social services.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—good community roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.