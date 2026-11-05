🚌 Portland, Maine Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working around trucks, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express) Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, FMCSA safety-sensitive

Pay: $25.09 – $33.84/hour

Drive a tractor‑trailer to set locations and use powered equipment to load and unload. Good fit if you’re 21+, can handle 50+ lb packages, and want to grow your CDL career with a major carrier.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas around town with a flexible schedule that can work around school or a second job. You’ll need to be 18+, have a valid license, safe driving record, and be comfortable finding addresses in all kinds of weather.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.86 – $33.17/hour

Learn to run a Class A tractor‑trailer (including doubles) while also working the dock and using forklifts and pallet jacks. Great path if you have or can get a CDL/CLP, want strong hourly pay, and like a mix of driving and hands‑on freight work.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed

Keep a large diesel fleet running with repairs and preventive maintenance. Good for techs with 1+ year heavy‑truck experience, DOT inspection background, and their own basic tools who want benefits, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Portland, ME (regional)

Type: Full-time, regional OTR

Pay: $1,400 – $1,600/week + $5,000 sign‑on (experienced flatbed)

Run regional flatbed with home weekends, steady freight, and strong weekly pay. You’ll need a Class A CDL, at least 6 months flatbed and 1 year OTR/regional (or trainee experience as listed), plus a clean MVR and ability to tarp and secure loads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.