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🚚 Portland, Maine Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s logistics scene is busy right now, from life sciences to retail and uniform services. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.
Supply Chain Lead
Employer: EnviroLogix
Location: Portland, ME (with inventory oversight for sites in the U.S., Brazil, and China)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year
Lead sourcing and inventory strategy for a diagnostics manufacturer working in food and life science markets. This role owns supplier negotiations, cost reduction, global inventory management, and cross-team projects, so it’s a strong fit if you have 5+ years in supply chain and like high-impact, data-driven work.
Inventory Control Clerk – Full Time
Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Pay range: $17.00 – $20.40/hour
Hands-on inventory role inside a busy wholesale club, focused on counts, damaged goods, returns, and safety walks. Comes with weekly pay, access to daily pay, store membership, PTO, and benefits for those who like a mix of physical work and basic computer tasks.
Garment Sorter & Shipper
Employer: UniFirst Corporation
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Pay range: $13.65 – $17.06/hour
Entry-level production and shipping job sorting, inspecting, and preparing garments for delivery on a steady Monday–Friday, 40-hour schedule. Includes on-the-job training, weekends off, and benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and room to grow inside a large, stable company.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.