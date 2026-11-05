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📣 Portland, Maine Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in tech, healthcare, and financial services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are several solid options here.
Senior Network Account Manager, Veteran Services
Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)
Location: Portland, ME (travel up to 25%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $72,800–$130,000/year
Senior account role managing provider networks that serve veterans and federal health programs. You’ll negotiate complex contracts, lead business reviews, and own key provider relationships in a mission-driven healthcare environment.
Maine - District Event Marketing Manager
Employer: Leaf Home
Location: Portland, ME (50%+ travel to events)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of event marketers at trade shows, fairs, and community events to generate leads for home services. Good fit if you like managing people, building event calendars, and owning budgets and KPIs.
Project Data & Specification Sales Intern
Employer: Carlisle Construction Materials (Hunter Panels)
Location: Portland, ME (office / possible hybrid)
Type: Internship
Salary: Not listed
Data-focused internship supporting technical sales by mining construction project databases and specs for new opportunities. Ideal for students in data analytics, construction management, or business who want real sales-ops experience.
Remote Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
Location: Remote in ME (must live in an approved state, including Maine)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $45,000 base; average $55K–$75K; top reps $85K+
Inbound-only insurance sales with paid training and free P&C licensing if you’re not already licensed. Great if you want a structured, remote sales role with clear earning potential and benefits from day one.
Sales and Marketing Assistant
Employer: Sinclair Inc. – AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.00–$21.31/hour
Support a media sales team with client communication, admin, and campaign support while you learn the advertising world. Good entry point if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want room to grow in media and marketing.
Premier Relationship Manager
Employer: Camden National Bank
Location: Portland, Maine Metropolitan Area
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,300–$134,500/year
High-touch relationship role serving affluent and high-net-worth banking clients. You’ll grow a portfolio, cross-sell banking and wealth products, and act as a primary financial partner in a community-focused bank.
Regional Key Accounts Leader
Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Location: Portland, ME (field-based; ME/NH/VT territory)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $83,738–$131,588/year + commission
Lead a team of Market Development Consultants managing key industrial accounts. You’ll coach reps, drive upsell/cross-sell, oversee VMI programs, and own regional growth and retention.
Territory Manager, EndoTherapy – Portland, ME
Employer: Olympus Corporation
Location: Field role based in Portland, ME (covers parts of ME & NH)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $68,000 base + performance-based commission
Medical device territory role selling GI EndoTherapy products in hospitals and ASCs. Strong fit if you like clinical sales, being in procedures, and building deep relationships with physicians and clinical staff.
Account Executive
Employer: Systems Engineering
Location: Portland, ME (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (base + incentives tied to new client acquisition)
Consultative IT and cybersecurity sales focused on new client acquisition and account growth. You’ll work closely with technical teams to design managed services solutions and maintain a healthy HubSpot pipeline.
Senior Account Executive
Employer: Systems Engineering
Location: Portland, ME (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Variable compensation model based on new client acquisition
Senior-level role owning complex, enterprise sales cycles for managed IT and cybersecurity. Best for experienced sellers comfortable with executive conversations, ROI modeling, and leading strategy on big deals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, flexibility, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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