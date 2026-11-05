📣 Portland, Maine Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in tech, healthcare, and financial services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Location: Portland, ME (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800–$130,000/year

Senior account role managing provider networks that serve veterans and federal health programs. You’ll negotiate complex contracts, lead business reviews, and own key provider relationships in a mission-driven healthcare environment.

Employer: Leaf Home

Location: Portland, ME (50%+ travel to events)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of event marketers at trade shows, fairs, and community events to generate leads for home services. Good fit if you like managing people, building event calendars, and owning budgets and KPIs.

Employer: Carlisle Construction Materials (Hunter Panels)

Location: Portland, ME (office / possible hybrid)

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Data-focused internship supporting technical sales by mining construction project databases and specs for new opportunities. Ideal for students in data analytics, construction management, or business who want real sales-ops experience.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote in ME (must live in an approved state, including Maine)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 base; average $55K–$75K; top reps $85K+

Inbound-only insurance sales with paid training and free P&C licensing if you’re not already licensed. Great if you want a structured, remote sales role with clear earning potential and benefits from day one.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. – AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$21.31/hour

Support a media sales team with client communication, admin, and campaign support while you learn the advertising world. Good entry point if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want room to grow in media and marketing.

Employer: Camden National Bank

Location: Portland, Maine Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,300–$134,500/year

High-touch relationship role serving affluent and high-net-worth banking clients. You’ll grow a portfolio, cross-sell banking and wealth products, and act as a primary financial partner in a community-focused bank.

Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Location: Portland, ME (field-based; ME/NH/VT territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,738–$131,588/year + commission

Lead a team of Market Development Consultants managing key industrial accounts. You’ll coach reps, drive upsell/cross-sell, oversee VMI programs, and own regional growth and retention.

Employer: Olympus Corporation

Location: Field role based in Portland, ME (covers parts of ME & NH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 base + performance-based commission

Medical device territory role selling GI EndoTherapy products in hospitals and ASCs. Strong fit if you like clinical sales, being in procedures, and building deep relationships with physicians and clinical staff.

Employer: Systems Engineering

Location: Portland, ME (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + incentives tied to new client acquisition)

Consultative IT and cybersecurity sales focused on new client acquisition and account growth. You’ll work closely with technical teams to design managed services solutions and maintain a healthy HubSpot pipeline.

Employer: Systems Engineering

Location: Portland, ME (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable compensation model based on new client acquisition

Senior-level role owning complex, enterprise sales cycles for managed IT and cybersecurity. Best for experienced sellers comfortable with executive conversations, ROI modeling, and leading strategy on big deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, flexibility, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.