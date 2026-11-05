⚖️ Portland, Maine Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Salaries

Portland’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around finance, real estate, and AML. If you’ve got a JD or strong regulatory chops, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Brock & Scott, PLLC

Brock & Scott, PLLC Location: Portland, ME (must live in an eligible state in their footprint)

(must live in an eligible state in their footprint) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$125,000

Work on meaningful foreclosure, creditors’ rights, and real estate litigation from start to finish. You’ll handle hearings, mediations, title review, and strategy with support from a seasoned team.

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, critical illness, 401(k) with eligibility after 6 months, PTO starting at 12 days/year plus holidays, and firm-paid life insurance (1x salary, min $25K, max $200K).

Employer: Apex Group Ltd

Location: Portland, ME (4 days in office)

(4 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000 + variable uncapped compensation

Great fit if you know the Investment Company Act of 1940 and like fund work. You’ll prepare SEC filings (prospectuses, SAIs, proxies), board materials, minutes, and governance docs for 1940 Act mutual funds and trusts.

Perks: Global financial services platform, cross-border exposure, and a mix of independent work and teamwork with advisers, trustees, and fund counsel.

Employer: Synectics Inc. (recruiting for an established practice)

(recruiting for an established practice) Location: Portland, ME (supporting ME, NH, MA)

(supporting ME, NH, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 (depends on location and experience)

Senior-level role (about 7+ years in real estate law) handling complex commercial deals—acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and more. You’ll draft and negotiate contracts, run due diligence, and be a key advisor on property matters.

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life and disability, 401(k) + profit sharing, PTO, parental leave, flexible work options, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

Employer: ACA Group

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000 + discretionary bonus

Ideal for someone with 3–5 years of AML/KYC in private markets. You’ll review investor onboarding files, perform CDD/EDD, analyze complex ownership structures, and escalate higher-risk cases.

Perks: Competitive total rewards, medical and dental, 401(k), generous PTO options (including Summer Fridays and personal/family care time), flexible work environment, plus extras like student debt forgiveness and pet insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Portland’s legal and compliance market is moving, and strong candidates often get a look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.