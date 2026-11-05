🏥 Portland, Maine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Portland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel contracts, plus solid full-time roles if you’re ready to plant roots. Here are several standout openings around town this week.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Maine Medical Center, Portland, ME

Type: Contract travel RN (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

Pay: $70.88–$73.71/hour

Work days on a Med/Surg Neuro unit in a major teaching hospital. Guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private housing or tax-free stipend.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Maine Medical Center, Portland, ME

Type: Contract travel RN (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

Pay: $70.88–$73.71/hour

Night shift Telemetry/Med-Surg travel role with the same strong MaineHealth partnership perks—great if you like complex patients and a steady night schedule.

Employer: TotalMed

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,248/week (estimated package)

Acute-care RT role with hands-on cardio-pulmonary work and strong benefits: weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), and day-one medical.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Portland, ME area (local travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Help CKD/ESRD patients before dialysis with education and care navigation. Field/virtual hybrid, heavy patient advocacy, plus full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care (PVESC)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year

Lead operations at a growing 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital. Great for an experienced veterinary leader who loves building teams, improving systems, and shaping a high-performing hospital.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Pay not listed, but this RRT travel role offers day shifts, national HealthTrust support, CE, and benefits like dental, vision, and referral bonuses.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 23 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Pay: $2,760/week (estimated package)

Longer MRI contract at a major facility—good if you want stability, strong weekly pay, and national-agency backing.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,212/week (estimated package)

Night Med-Surg contract with day-one medical, 401(k) with company contribution, pet-friendly housing options, and strong traveler support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $2,210/week (estimated package)

Similar Med-Surg night role with a slightly shorter contract—nice if you want flexibility but still want premium traveler benefits.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Northern Light Hospital, Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (variable days), 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. with rotational weekends

Pay: $38.21–$42.45/hour

Senior Med Tech role with SME responsibilities, training, and troubleshooting. Strong benefits from day one, plus annual bonus eligibility and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay not listed. Lead home health patient care coordination, oversee field staff, review OASIS, and support operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and mileage or fleet vehicle.

Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time (management)

Pay: $132,225.60–$178,880/year

Lead a unique 21-bed medical psychiatry unit with ~80 FTEs, focusing on complex and geriatric psych patients. High-impact leadership role with robust MaineHealth benefits and professional development.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $3,273/week (estimated package)

High-paying IR Tech contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts, plus strong traveler support and national recognition.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,078/week

LTC/assisted living LPN role with weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and recognition programs—good fit if you like steady geriatric care.

Employer: Pieper Veterinary / PVESC

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 4-day week

Pay: $25–$38/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Join PVESC’s Ophthalmology team in a new 42,000 sq ft specialty hospital. No weekends, strong CE, 401(k) match, and a focus on advanced eye care.

Employer: Pieper Veterinary / PVESC

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, Tue–Fri

Pay: $25–$38/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work closely with a board-certified veterinary dentist on advanced procedures, with CE support, 401(k) match, and lots of room to grow in specialty dentistry.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Portland, ME (Cape Veterinary Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed, but includes competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, CE allowance, and leadership/mentorship tracks.

Employer: Alan J. Chebuske, D.M.D., P.A. (Coastal Family Dental)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time/part-time (not specified)

Pay: $52–$56/hour

Warm, team-focused general practice with 75% employer-paid health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, flexible scheduling, and paid CE.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply; travel and leadership spots in Portland tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.