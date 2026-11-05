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🏥 Portland, Maine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Portland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel contracts, plus solid full-time roles if you’re ready to plant roots. Here are several standout openings around town this week.
Clinical RN – Med/Surg Neuro (Days, Travel)
Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Location: Maine Medical Center, Portland, ME
Type: Contract travel RN (8, 10, or 13 weeks)
Pay: $70.88–$73.71/hour
Work days on a Med/Surg Neuro unit in a major teaching hospital. Guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private housing or tax-free stipend.
Clinical RN – Med/Surg Telemetry (Nights, Travel)
Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Location: Maine Medical Center, Portland, ME
Type: Contract travel RN (8, 10, or 13 weeks)
Pay: $70.88–$73.71/hour
Night shift Telemetry/Med-Surg travel role with the same strong MaineHealth partnership perks—great if you like complex patients and a steady night schedule.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – RRT – Nights
Employer: TotalMed
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: $2,248/week (estimated package)
Acute-care RT role with hands-on cardio-pulmonary work and strong benefits: weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), and day-one medical.
Kidney Care Specialist (Field-Based)
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Portland, ME area (local travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$30/hour
Help CKD/ESRD patients before dialysis with education and care navigation. Field/virtual hybrid, heavy patient advocacy, plus full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.
Veterinary Practice Manager – Urgent Care & Specialty
Employer: Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care (PVESC)
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year
Lead operations at a growing 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital. Great for an experienced veterinary leader who loves building teams, improving systems, and shaping a high-performing hospital.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days
Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Pay not listed, but this RRT travel role offers day shifts, national HealthTrust support, CE, and benefits like dental, vision, and referral bonuses.
Travel MRI Technologist – Days
Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 23 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Pay: $2,760/week (estimated package)
Longer MRI contract at a major facility—good if you want stability, strong weekly pay, and national-agency backing.
Travel Med-Surg RN – Nights (13 Weeks)
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: $2,212/week (estimated package)
Night Med-Surg contract with day-one medical, 401(k) with company contribution, pet-friendly housing options, and strong traveler support.
Travel Med-Surg RN – Nights (12 Weeks)
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: $2,210/week (estimated package)
Similar Med-Surg night role with a slightly shorter contract—nice if you want flexibility but still want premium traveler benefits.
Sr. Medical Laboratory Scientist (Hospital-Based)
Employer: Quest Diagnostics
Location: Northern Light Hospital, Portland, ME
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (variable days), 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. with rotational weekends
Pay: $38.21–$42.45/hour
Senior Med Tech role with SME responsibilities, training, and troubleshooting. Strong benefits from day one, plus annual bonus eligibility and clear advancement paths.
RN Clinical Team Manager – Home Health
Employer: Elara Caring
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time
Pay not listed. Lead home health patient care coordination, oversee field staff, review OASIS, and support operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and mileage or fleet vehicle.
Nurse Manager (RN) – Inpatient Medical Psychiatry (P6)
Employer: MaineHealth – Maine Medical Center
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time (management)
Pay: $132,225.60–$178,880/year
Lead a unique 21-bed medical psychiatry unit with ~80 FTEs, focusing on complex and geriatric psych patients. High-impact leadership role with robust MaineHealth benefits and professional development.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts
Pay: $3,273/week (estimated package)
High-paying IR Tech contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts, plus strong traveler support and national recognition.
Travel Long-Term Care LPN – LTC/Assisted Living
Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week
Pay: $2,078/week
LTC/assisted living LPN role with weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and recognition programs—good fit if you like steady geriatric care.
Veterinary Technician – Ophthalmology
Employer: Pieper Veterinary / PVESC
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 4-day week
Pay: $25–$38/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus
Join PVESC’s Ophthalmology team in a new 42,000 sq ft specialty hospital. No weekends, strong CE, 401(k) match, and a focus on advanced eye care.
Veterinary Technician – Dentistry & Oral Surgery
Employer: Pieper Veterinary / PVESC
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time, Tue–Fri
Pay: $25–$38/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus
Work closely with a board-certified veterinary dentist on advanced procedures, with CE support, 401(k) match, and lots of room to grow in specialty dentistry.
GP or Urgent Care Veterinarian – Cape Veterinary Clinic
Employer: Mission Pet Health
Location: Portland, ME (Cape Veterinary Clinic)
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed, but includes competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, CE allowance, and leadership/mentorship tracks.
Registered Dental Hygienist
Employer: Alan J. Chebuske, D.M.D., P.A. (Coastal Family Dental)
Location: Portland, ME
Type: Full-time/part-time (not specified)
Pay: $52–$56/hour
Warm, team-focused general practice with 75% employer-paid health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, flexible scheduling, and paid CE.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply; travel and leadership spots in Portland tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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