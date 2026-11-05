🔧 Portland, Maine Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portland’s property and facility scene is busy right now, from freight hubs to senior living and vacation rentals. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.14 – $32.31 per hour

Maintain and repair the FedEx service center, shop, grounds, and docks. Mix of drywall, painting, basic plumbing/electrical, HVAC checks, snow removal, and vendor coordination. Good fit if you like variety, can work independently, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: ISS Facility Services / ISS World

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 per hour

Hours: Mon–Fri plus weekends, 9:30 pm – 1:00 pm

Janitorial role keeping offices and other spaces clean and stocked: vacuuming, dusting, mopping, trash, and restrooms. No prior cleaning experience needed—just reliability, comfort with physical work, and willingness to follow safety rules. Comes with access to medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and leave benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Everrow Property

Location: Portland & Old Orchard Beach, ME

Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time set days, or project days)

Flexible (full-time, part-time set days, or project days) Pay: $21 – $23 per hour

Hands-on role helping maintain apartments and vacation homes, with lots of work in Old Orchard Beach. Expect drywall patching, painting, light repairs, furniture assembly, and seasonal tasks. Travel time between sites is paid, and mileage in your own car is reimbursed at the IRS rate—great if you want steady daytime work with some schedule flexibility.

Employer: The Cedars

Location: Portland, ME 04101

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22 – $26 per hour

General maintenance role at an award-winning retirement community. You’ll handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, mechanical repairs, light drywall and painting, plus some snow removal. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more) and steady hours supporting residents in a clean, safe environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland maintenance roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.