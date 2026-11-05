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🔧 Portland, Maine Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s property and facility scene is busy right now, from freight hubs to senior living and vacation rentals. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Facility Maintenance Tech – $27.14–$32.31/hr
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.14 – $32.31 per hour
Maintain and repair the FedEx service center, shop, grounds, and docks. Mix of drywall, painting, basic plumbing/electrical, HVAC checks, snow removal, and vendor coordination. Good fit if you like variety, can work independently, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).
Cleaner (FT) – Nights, $18/hr
- Employer: ISS Facility Services / ISS World
- Location: Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 per hour
- Hours: Mon–Fri plus weekends, 9:30 pm – 1:00 pm
Janitorial role keeping offices and other spaces clean and stocked: vacuuming, dusting, mopping, trash, and restrooms. No prior cleaning experience needed—just reliability, comfort with physical work, and willingness to follow safety rules. Comes with access to medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and leave benefits for full-time staff.
Property Maintenance Laborer – $21–$23/hr
- Employer: Everrow Property
- Location: Portland & Old Orchard Beach, ME
- Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time set days, or project days)
- Pay: $21 – $23 per hour
Hands-on role helping maintain apartments and vacation homes, with lots of work in Old Orchard Beach. Expect drywall patching, painting, light repairs, furniture assembly, and seasonal tasks. Travel time between sites is paid, and mileage in your own car is reimbursed at the IRS rate—great if you want steady daytime work with some schedule flexibility.
Maintenance Technician – Senior Living, $22–$26/hr
- Employer: The Cedars
- Location: Portland, ME 04101
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22 – $26 per hour
General maintenance role at an award-winning retirement community. You’ll handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, mechanical repairs, light drywall and painting, plus some snow removal. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more) and steady hours supporting residents in a clean, safe environment.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland maintenance roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.