🏗️ Portland, Maine Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles $100K+

Portland’s A/E scene is busy right now, with big firms hiring for design and data center work. If you’re into buildings, infrastructure, or sustainability, these are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Portland, ME (option to sit in Boston, MA)

(option to sit in Boston, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $151,800 (expected range, all locations)

Lead medium to large building projects from concept through construction for an award‑winning, multi‑disciplinary firm. You’ll guide design, produce drawings and specs, support feasibility studies, and work with multi‑disciplinary teams on functional, sustainable buildings for both public and private clients.

Employer: Ramboll

Ramboll Location: Flexible across the US (includes Portland, ME ; hybrid to a local office preferred)

(includes ; hybrid to a local office preferred) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Open call for experienced professionals in environmental permitting, impact assessment, civil engineering, site selection, or environmental project management for data center projects. You can plug into large, complex, and sustainable data center developments with a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy firm that reviews applicants on an ongoing basis for current and future roles.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or hit “save” so you can come back to it this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.