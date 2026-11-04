🚌 Portland, Maine Driving Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Portland’s still busy with deliveries and building supplies, so local driving work is steady. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23/hour

Drive tires and related products to local customers, unload and stage orders, and handle basic delivery paperwork. You’ll be on the road about 75% of the time, need a CDL Class A or B, and should be comfortable lifting and rolling tires up to about 50+ lbs.

Employer: Atlantic Plywood Corporation / Parksite

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time / Casual

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM until work is finished

Flexible, on‑demand driving role moving passengers or goods on set routes as needed. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, and the ability to handle cargo and adjust to changing daily needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.