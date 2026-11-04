🎓 Multiple Education & Training Jobs Around Portland, Maine

Portland’s education scene is busy right now, from school classrooms to city pools and safety training. Here are several teaching and instructor roles where you can share your skills and help the community.

Employer: City of Portland – Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department

City of Portland – Location: Portland, ME

Type: On-call / various shifts (mornings, days, afternoons, evenings, weekends)

On-call / (mornings, days, afternoons, evenings, weekends) Pay: $19.00–$21.00 per hour (based on certifications)

Teach swimming and water safety to children and adults with physical, developmental, cognitive, or sensory disabilities. Great fit if you have experience with people with disabilities, First Aid/CPR/AED, and aquatic or special education backgrounds, and want flexible hours while making a direct impact.

Employer: Waynflete (via Association of Independent Schools in New England)

(via Association of Independent Schools in New England) Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time (middle & upper school, 6–12)

(middle & upper school, 6–12) Pay: Not listed

Teach Intro to Computer Science, Programming, and possibly advanced electives like Cybersecurity, AI & Machine Learning, or Data Structures. This role can potentially combine with the part-time Math opening to become full-time, and includes chances to advise co-curriculars and work in a collaborative, innovative school setting.

Employer: Waynflete (via Association of Independent Schools in New England)

(via Association of Independent Schools in New England) Location: Portland, ME

Type: Listed as full-time , but described as part-time (middle & upper school, 6–12)

Listed as , but described as (middle & upper school, 6–12) Pay: Not listed

Teach a range of math from pre-Algebra (Math 8) through Pre-Calculus and Calculus, with opportunities to support co-curricular activities and possibly coach. For the right person, this can be combined with the Computer Science role to create a full-time teaching position.

Employer: Gama CPR

Location: Portland, ME (on the road)

Type: Contract / Part-time

Pay: $34.00–$68.00 per hour

Teach CPR, First Aid, AED, and BLS classes for individuals, schools, healthcare workers, and other groups. Ideal if you already have instructor certification (AHA or ARC), your own training equipment, and want a flexible schedule while teaching life-saving skills.

If any of these speak to you, take 5–10 minutes today to click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application or resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.