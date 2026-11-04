🤝 Portland, Maine Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Portland’s community scene is busy right now, with new roles supporting kids, families, and people in recovery. If you like helping others and being part of a mission-driven team, these are worth a look.

Employer: MAINE RECREATION & PARK ASSOCIATION (City of Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities)

MAINE RECREATION & PARK ASSOCIATION (City of Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities) Location: Portland, ME (elementary schools across the city)

(elementary schools across the city) Type: Part-time, school year (about 13 hrs/week , Mon–Fri after school to 5:30–6:00 p.m. )

Part-time, school year (about , Mon–Fri after school to ) Pay: $18.00/hour

Work with K–5 students in the After the Bell program leading games, crafts, and activities that build character, health, and reading skills. Great entry role if you’re exploring teaching, social work, or youth sports, with the option to add summer camp for year-round work.

Employer: MAINE RECREATION & PARK ASSOCIATION (City of Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities)

MAINE RECREATION & PARK ASSOCIATION (City of Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities) Location: Portland, ME – Rowe, Presumpscot, Reiche, or Lyseth schools

– Rowe, Presumpscot, Reiche, or Lyseth schools Type: Part-time, school year (about 12 hrs/week , 6:30–8:45 a.m. , Mon–Fri)

Part-time, school year (about , , Mon–Fri) Pay: $18.00/hour

Help K–5 students start their day in a calm, safe space with quiet activities and reading time. Nice fit if you’re a student, retiree, or anyone who wants meaningful morning work and the chance to move into summer camp roles.

Employer: MAINE RECREATION & PARK ASSOCIATION (City of Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities)

MAINE RECREATION & PARK ASSOCIATION (City of Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities) Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time or Full-time , 22.5–30 hrs/week , mostly after school to 6:00 p.m.

, , mostly after school to Pay: $22.44–$25.22/hour, union position (CEBA Grade 9)

Lead one After the Bell site: plan programs (arts, sports, outdoor fun), supervise staff, and handle daily operations. Comes with city benefits like health insurance options, paid leave, and access to recreation facilities—good step up if you’ve done youth work and want more leadership.

Employer: State of Maine – Dept. of Labor, Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired (DBVI)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, professional/technical

Full-time, professional/technical Salary: $51,500.80–$72,259.20/year

Application window: Open until November 18, 2026

Support children and young adults (birth–24) who are blind or have low vision with transition planning, advocacy, and service coordination across home, school, and work settings. Role includes strong state benefits (retirement, health and dental, paid leave, parental leave, and potential student loan forgiveness).

Employer: Portland Recovery Group

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:45 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Lead day-shift support in a structured residential recovery program—supervising residents, helping with daily living skills, documenting care, and providing transportation to appointments. Good match if you have residential or behavioral health experience and want a steady daytime schedule.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.