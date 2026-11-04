🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Around Portland, Maine

Portland’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, and summer camp season adds even more options. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Wolfoods, Inc. Location: Cliff Island, ME (rural summer camp, on-site & live-in)

(rural summer camp, on-site & live-in) Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Pay: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus, room & board, travel allowance

Lead special-diet cooking (nut-free, gluten-free, vegan, etc.) for a busy summer camp. This is a high-energy leadership role with free housing and meals, plus travel help, ideal if you want to save money and build serious kitchen experience in one season.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Wolfoods, Inc. Location: Cliff Island, ME (rural summer camp, on-site & live-in)

(rural summer camp, on-site & live-in) Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Pay: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus, room & board, travel allowance

Hands-on kitchen leadership role where you oversee prep, production, and staff in a scratch-cooking, high-volume camp kitchen. Great fit if you have at least 2 years in a commercial kitchen and want leadership experience while living on-site with housing and meals covered.

Employer: Italian Heritage Center Weddings and Events

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $19/hour + gratuity

Serve at weddings and events from 10–400 guests, with duties from room setup to table service. The schedule changes week to week, so it’s a nice option for students or anyone wanting a flexible second job.

Employer: Maine Course Hospitality Group

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes access to benefits for eligible staff)

Welcome guests, handle check-ins and check-outs, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Good for people who enjoy guest interaction, problem-solving, and a mix of AM/PM shifts in a hotel setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have more than one opening posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.