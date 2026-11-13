Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and CNC skills are in demand. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real parts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Joyce/Dayton Corp

Joyce/Dayton Corp Location: Portland, IN

Portland, IN Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

Run CNC mills to make precision parts to tight tolerances (down to .0002") in steel, stainless, and aluminum. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of CNC mill experience, can read blueprints, do basic CNC edits, and don’t mind standing and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Joyce/Dayton Corp

Joyce/Dayton Corp Location: Portland, IN

Portland, IN Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Salary: Not listed

More advanced CNC lathe role for folks with 3+ years of CNC lathe experience and strong setup, blueprint reading, and program reading skills. You’ll handle close-tolerance work, advanced CNC editing, help train new operators, and work with overhead cranes and precision measuring tools.

Employer: Joyce/Dayton Corp

Joyce/Dayton Corp Location: Portland, IN

Portland, IN Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level CNC lathe spot for people with 1+ year of CNC lathe experience. You’ll set up and run CNC lathes, work to tight tolerances, use measuring tools, and do light CNC editing while cross-training on other machines.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.