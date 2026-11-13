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🏭 Several CNC Openings in Portland, Indiana Manufacturing
Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and CNC skills are in demand. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real parts, these roles are worth a look.
CNC Mill Operator I – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Joyce/Dayton Corp
- Location: Portland, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Run CNC mills to make precision parts to tight tolerances (down to .0002") in steel, stainless, and aluminum. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of CNC mill experience, can read blueprints, do basic CNC edits, and don’t mind standing and lifting up to 50 lbs.
CNC Lathe Operator II – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Joyce/Dayton Corp
- Location: Portland, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
More advanced CNC lathe role for folks with 3+ years of CNC lathe experience and strong setup, blueprint reading, and program reading skills. You’ll handle close-tolerance work, advanced CNC editing, help train new operators, and work with overhead cranes and precision measuring tools.
CNC Lathe Operator I – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Joyce/Dayton Corp
- Location: Portland, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-to-mid level CNC lathe spot for people with 1+ year of CNC lathe experience. You’ll set up and run CNC lathes, work to tight tolerances, use measuring tools, and do light CNC editing while cross-training on other machines.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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