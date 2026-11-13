Portland has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now in our community.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Midwest Pet Refuge

Adoption fee: $75

Phone: (260) 726-3331

Jay is a young kitten looking for a family to grow up with. To adopt him, the rescue asks that you fill out their own application form on their website.

If you’re interested in Jay:

Go to www.midwestpetrefuge.com/adopt to complete an application

to complete an application You can also email questions to adopt@MidwestPetRefuge.com

👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Jay County Humane Society

Phone: (260) 726-6339

Acorn is a young male kitten at Jay County Humane Society. He’s still little and has lots of life ahead of him with the right family.

Call the shelter to ask about Acorn’s personality, health, and how to start the adoption process.

👉 Meet Acorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Jay County Humane Society

Phone: (260) 726-6339

Boris is an adult male cat, which often means a calmer, more settled companion. He’s waiting at Jay County Humane Society for someone to give him a second chance.

Contact the shelter to learn more about Boris and see if he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Boris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Jay County Humane Society

Phone: (260) 726-6339

Veda is a young female cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. She’s waiting at Jay County Humane Society for a loving home.

Reach out to the shelter to ask about meeting Veda and starting the adoption process.

👉 Meet Veda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Portland kitties. Call the shelters, ask questions, and schedule a visit—they’re all hoping for a safe, happy home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.