Porterville has several wonderful dogs waiting at Porterville Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Weight: 42 lbs

42 lbs Kennel: 14

14 Adoption fee: $125

Status: Stray from City of Porterville

Stray from City of Porterville Available on: 11-16-26

11-16-26 Vaccines: P+F given 11-13-26 (per shelter notes)

P+F given 11-13-26 (per shelter notes) Shelter: Porterville Animal Shelter

Shelter phone: (559) 258-0867

Animal control address (intake): Porterville Animal Control, 23611 Rd. 196, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-5947

EVA is a grown German Shepherd mix who’s a nice medium-large size and ready for a home once her available date arrives.

👉 Meet EVA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier mix (unknown type)

Small Terrier mix (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Weight: 19 lbs

19 lbs Kennel: (noted as shelter kennel)

(noted as shelter kennel) Adoption fee: $125

Status: Stray from City of Porterville

Stray from City of Porterville Available on: 11-16-26

11-16-26 Vaccines: P+F given 11-12-26 (per shelter notes)

P+F given 11-12-26 (per shelter notes) Shelter: Porterville Animal Shelter

Shelter phone: (559) 258-0867

Animal control address (intake): Porterville Animal Control, 23611 Rd. 196, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-5947

ROBBY is a small-sized terrier mix, a great option if you’re looking for a more compact companion.

👉 Meet ROBBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Dachshund / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Weight: 23 lbs

23 lbs Kennel: 5

5 Adoption fee: $125

Status: Stray from City of Porterville

Stray from City of Porterville Available on: 11-17-26

11-17-26 Vaccines: P+F given 11-13-26 (per shelter notes)

P+F given 11-13-26 (per shelter notes) Shelter: Porterville Animal Shelter

Shelter phone: (559) 258-0867

Animal control address (intake): Porterville Animal Control, 23611 Rd. 196, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-5947

RAMBO is a unique mix with a medium-small build, ready to meet potential adopters once his hold period is up.

👉 Meet RAMBO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Porterville Animal Shelter at (559) 258-0867 and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.