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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Porterville
Porterville has several wonderful dogs waiting at Porterville Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.
EVA
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 42 lbs
- Kennel: 14
- Adoption fee: $125
- Status: Stray from City of Porterville
- Available on: 11-16-26
- Vaccines: P+F given 11-13-26 (per shelter notes)
- Shelter: Porterville Animal Shelter
- Shelter phone: (559) 258-0867
- Animal control address (intake): Porterville Animal Control, 23611 Rd. 196, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-5947
EVA is a grown German Shepherd mix who’s a nice medium-large size and ready for a home once her available date arrives.
👉 Meet EVA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROBBY
- Breed: Small Terrier mix (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: 19 lbs
- Kennel: (noted as shelter kennel)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Status: Stray from City of Porterville
- Available on: 11-16-26
- Vaccines: P+F given 11-12-26 (per shelter notes)
- Shelter: Porterville Animal Shelter
- Shelter phone: (559) 258-0867
- Animal control address (intake): Porterville Animal Control, 23611 Rd. 196, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-5947
ROBBY is a small-sized terrier mix, a great option if you’re looking for a more compact companion.
👉 Meet ROBBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RAMBO
- Breed: Dachshund / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: 23 lbs
- Kennel: 5
- Adoption fee: $125
- Status: Stray from City of Porterville
- Available on: 11-17-26
- Vaccines: P+F given 11-13-26 (per shelter notes)
- Shelter: Porterville Animal Shelter
- Shelter phone: (559) 258-0867
- Animal control address (intake): Porterville Animal Control, 23611 Rd. 196, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-5947
RAMBO is a unique mix with a medium-small build, ready to meet potential adopters once his hold period is up.
👉 Meet RAMBO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Porterville Animal Shelter at (559) 258-0867 and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.