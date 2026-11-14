Porterville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals looking for people who want steady, in-person work. If you’re in medical admin, MA work, or lab science, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: Sequoia Family Medical Center

Sequoia Family Medical Center Location: Porterville, CA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.25 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: PTO, health, dental, retirement

You’ll handle patient referrals, track them in clinic binders, and work closely with reception and MAs to keep care moving on time. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, calm under pressure, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes patient work.

Employer: Sierra View Medical Center

Location: Porterville, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift (8:00am–5:00pm)

Pay: Not listed

This role blends back-office MA work and scheduling: prepping exam rooms, doing point-of-care tests, tracking vaccines, verifying insurance, and keeping patient follow-ups on track. Ideal if you’re a certified Medical Assistant with BLS who likes variety and doesn’t mind floating to different clinics.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a local facility)

Location: Porterville, CA

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: $110,000 – $128,500/year (listed as hourly but range is annual-level pay)

(listed as hourly but range is annual-level pay) Benefits: Competitive package with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, relocation help

You’ll run waived to highly complex tests, handle quality control and instrument maintenance, and report critical results to providers. Best for experienced lab pros with a California CLS license and 5+ years’ clinical lab experience who want strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.