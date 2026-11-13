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Porterville
City urges safe driving on wet Porterville roads
11 days ago
Drivers in Porterville are urged to slow down, stay alert, and avoid flooded areas during rainy weather to help keep roads safe for everyone. Residents are asked to watch out for one another while driving in wet conditions this rainy season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by cityofporterville_ca
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