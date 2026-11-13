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Technology
Tule River homes on slower internet during repair
8 days ago
Residential internet on the Tule River Indian Reservation is down due to an issue with the AT&T residential circuit. A technician from Mark of Telecom is going to the central office to move residential service onto the business circuit, and home internet speeds will be limited while this work is done.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tule River Tribe of CA
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