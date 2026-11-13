Starting January 1, 2027, many Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) members ages 19–64 may have to meet new monthly rules to keep coverage. If these rules apply to you, you may need to complete 80 hours of work, school, job training, or community service each month, or meet an income rule; some people may be exempt. Members are urged to check and open all mail, see if the rules apply to them, make sure Indiana FSSA has up-to-date contact information, set up or sign in to their Benefits Portal account at fssabenefits.in.gov/bp, and watch for and answer any FSSA notices. Learn more and use the HIP screening tool at Indiana FSSA’s HIP Work Requirements page.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Porter County Health Department