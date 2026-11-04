📅 Mommy & Me wooden shape painting for ages 0–6

📅 Mommy & Me Craft & Storytime for Littles (0–6)

Bring your little one for a sweet arts-and-crafts time just for young kids and their grownups. Children ages 0–6 will make a craft with you and listen to a story. For this session, you’ll be painting wooden shapes together.

This event is hosted by the Porter County Public Library System.

Please register your child in advance and include the parent’s name when asked so the library can set up the right number of chairs.

Perfect for toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers looking for a simple, creative outing.