Portales has a few solid retail openings right now, especially if you like working with people and staying active on your feet.

Here are the standout customer service and retail roles hiring in Portales, NM this week:

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1601 S Avenue D, Portales, NM 88130

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store — from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking, displays, and coaching the team. This role is a fit if you have retail or grocery experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: ASHLEY (locally owned & operated Ashley furniture store)

(locally owned & operated Ashley furniture store) Location: Portales, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Paid time off, 401(k) matching, performance bonuses, employee discounts

Work in a beautiful showroom helping customers pick furniture, mattresses, and accessories that fit their homes. You’ll give product demos, walk people through delivery and payment options, close sales, and follow up with customers while building long-term relationships.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often — new shifts and roles pop up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.