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Portageville
📅 Adult Winter Kinusaiga art class on Nov 19, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Winter Kinusaiga art night for adults
Try a relaxing Japanese-inspired art project at the New Madrid County Library in Portageville.
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 5:00–6:45pm
- Location: 309 E Main, Portageville, MO 63873
Kinusaiga is a modern Japanese art form where you press fabric scraps into pre-cut grooves on a foam board to make a textured picture — no sewing needed.
At this session, you’ll use different fabrics to create a winter scene.
This event is for adults.
If you enjoy crafts or want to try something new after work, just head to the library at the listed time.
More Info: Winter Kinusaiga | Thu, Nov 19th, 2026 | 5:00-6:45...
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