📅 Winter Kinusaiga art night for adults

Try a relaxing Japanese-inspired art project at the New Madrid County Library in Portageville.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, Time: 5:00–6:45pm

Location: 309 E Main, Portageville, MO 63873

Kinusaiga is a modern Japanese art form where you press fabric scraps into pre-cut grooves on a foam board to make a textured picture — no sewing needed.

At this session, you’ll use different fabrics to create a winter scene.

This event is for adults.

If you enjoy crafts or want to try something new after work, just head to the library at the listed time.