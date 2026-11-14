Portage has a nice mix of school food service and hotel front desk jobs right now. Good options if you like helping people and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: Comfort Suites

Comfort Suites Location: Portage, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Evening and overnight shifts (3–11 pm and 11–7 am) at the hotel front desk. You’ll greet guests, handle check-ins/check-outs, manage reservations, and keep the front area organized.

Employer: Super 8 Motels

Super 8 Motels Location: Portage, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00–$12.00/hour

Full-time front desk role in a fast-paced hotel setting. You’ll be the first person guests see, handling check-ins, questions, and data entry while keeping things friendly and organized.

Employer: Portage Community Schools

Location: Portage, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.75/hour

School-year jobs, Monday–Friday, 4–6 hours/day, following the school calendar. Help prep food and baking, serve on the lunch line, clean up, and assist with scanning student meals and handling money.

If something here fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.